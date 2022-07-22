Banyana not thinking about big bonus

Left-back Karabo Dhlamini echoed her teammate Biyana's statement, insisting they don't want to focus on what they stand to earn if they happen to break their Wafcon hoodoo. “Money is the last thing we think about. Even in camp we don't talk about the bonuses because that's not important at this stage,” Dhlamini said.
“Our aim is to win the cup and make the country proud. The bonuses will come after doing the job, so there's no need for us to dwell on that.”
Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini reiterated that they are not counting their chickens before they hatch. “We have a big game to play [referring to the final]. All the talks should be about nothing else. We really don't see the need to have a discussion about the bonuses because it's something we don't think about at all,” Dlamini said.
Dhlamini attributed camaraderie, among other things, to their splendid Wafcon campaign. “We're like a family. We look after each other. That has helped us to be here [in the final] today. We are also a hard-working team, so I think we wouldn't have reached the final if it wasn't for our hard work,” she said.
• Ndebele is in Morocco as a guest of Sasol, Banyana's sponsor
Banyana Banyana players may be a win away from pocketing staggering bonuses but they've collectively insisted they're not thinking about this before Saturday's African Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) decider against hosts Morocco in Rabat.
Kick-off is 10pm SA time at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Before leaving SA, Safa vowed that each Banyana player would be R400,000 richer should they deliver the elusive Wafcon trophy, having lost all their previous finals in 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.
The players have chosen to do the job first, before entertaining the idea of being rewarded handsomely thereafter. Midfield workhorse Kholosa Biyana is one of a number of players who have insisted they're not yet thinking about the bonuses.
“It's not about the money...don't talk about the money. We know what we want to achieve...we want to come out first,” Biyana told SowetanLIVE.
Banyana a match away from pocketing R400k each
