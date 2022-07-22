×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana not thinking about big bonus

22 July 2022 - 12:09
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Karabo Angel Dhlamini and South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations South Africa training session at Academie Mohammed 6, Rabat on 20 July 2022.
Karabo Angel Dhlamini and South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations South Africa training session at Academie Mohammed 6, Rabat on 20 July 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In Rabat

Banyana Banyana players may be a win away from pocketing staggering bonuses but they've collectively insisted they're not thinking about this before Saturday's African Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) decider against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Kick-off is 10pm SA time at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Before leaving SA, Safa vowed that each Banyana player would be R400,000 richer should they deliver the elusive Wafcon trophy, having lost all their previous finals in 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

The players have chosen to do the job first, before entertaining the idea of being rewarded handsomely thereafter. Midfield workhorse Kholosa Biyana is one of a number of players who have insisted they're not yet thinking about the bonuses.

“It's not about the money...don't talk about the money. We know what we want to achieve...we want to come out first,” Biyana told SowetanLIVE.

Banyana a match away from pocketing R400k each

By reaching the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final, Banyana Banyana players are already guaranteed R55,000 each in bonuses and for some, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Left-back Karabo Dhlamini echoed her teammate Biyana's statement, insisting they don't want to focus on what they stand to earn if they happen to break their Wafcon hoodoo. “Money is the last thing we think about. Even in camp we don't talk about the bonuses because that's not important at this stage,” Dhlamini said.

“Our aim is to win the cup and make the country proud. The bonuses will come after doing the job, so there's no need for us to dwell on that.”

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini reiterated that they are not counting their chickens before they hatch. “We have a big game to play [referring to the final]. All the talks should be about nothing else. We really don't see the need to have a discussion about the bonuses because it's something we don't think about at all,” Dlamini said.

Dhlamini attributed camaraderie, among other things, to their splendid Wafcon campaign. “We're like a family. We look after each other. That has helped us to be here [in the final] today. We are also a hard-working team, so I think we wouldn't have reached the final if it wasn't for our hard work,” she said.

• Ndebele is in Morocco as a guest of Sasol, Banyana's sponsor

Dlamini's melodic voice keeps Banyana serenaded

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile “Sticks” Dlamini is the true definition of a jack of all trades.
Sport
9 hours ago

We'll make Banyana struggle, vows Morocco

Moroccans are ready to make the atmosphere unbearable for Banyana Banyana in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final at a 53,000-seater ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Now or never for pumped up Banyana

That Banyana Banyana have lost all their previous five Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) finals will count for nothing when they meet the hosts ...
Sport
9 hours ago

In Holweni, Dhlamini Banyana are covered at left-back

Almost every position in the Banyana Banyana XI has someone who's made it her own, but at left-back the competition has always been tight between two ...
Sport
1 day ago

How Kgadiete bounced back after 'loss of form'

In 2017, Melinda Kgadiete was one of the best women footballers in SA before her career slumped drastically.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...