Caf boss Motsepe announces Super League with R1.6bn prize money

“We have been inundated with investors and sponsors who are anxious to partner with us in the Caf Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and make it even more powerful.

“We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly.

“A significant amount of the money from the Caf Super League will be invested back into African football, and part of the process involves giving $1m every year to every one of Caf’s 54 member associations as a contribution to football and youth development. We also want to look to increase the prize money for the men’s and women’s Caf Champions Leagues.”

Caf said the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast will be “moved to January and February 2024”.

“Initially scheduled from June 23 to July 23 2023, president Motsepe said the postponement is as a direct and sole result of the adverse weather conditions in the country, and after also having received further technical opinion from experts on adverse effects of staging the matches in that period. June and July are rainy seasons in Ivory Coast.”