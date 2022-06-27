Jordaan makes bold promises after clinching third term

After winning the Safa elections comprehensively to earn a third term, Danny Jordaan has prioritised growing women’s football, strengthening school sports and implementing strategies to uplift Bafana Bafana.

Jordaan retained his post as Safa president by garnering 186 votes, while Ria Ledwaba managed only 27 votes. Dark horse and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng amassed only eight votes at the association’s elective congress at the Sandton Convention Centre at the weekend.

“By 2026, we want a fully professional women’s league. A professional player means that the player earns enough from football to sustain their needs. They don’t need to work a second or a third job to sustain themselves, so that’s where we want to be with the Hollywoodbets,” said Jordaan.

“We want to have one million women footballers by 2026. Where will they come from? We’re going to look at club licensing for Hollywoodbets teams that each team must have an Under-17 girls’ team and each Sasol team must have an U-15 girls’ team to strengthen school sports.

"School sports has two competitions. The one is the Kay Motsepe Cup and the second one is the Pan African Schools competition. We want to strengthen school sports. We want a national schools’ league.”

On his plans to arrest Bafana’s dramatic decline, Jordaan said: “We have to deal with structural issues of football. In some countries they’ve limitations on squads size. We don’t have that in SA. In Brazil the squad size is 45 but most African countries have no limitations on squad size...they have a squad of 50, 60 players when only 11 players can play,” Jordaan said.

“Should we place a limitation on squad size? We’ll have to discuss that because if a player is a regular in a national team and then goes back to the club and not play, it’s hard for a national team coach to pick him.”