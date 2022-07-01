Motsepe Foundation to sponsor the NFD

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Motsepe Foundation will sponsor the National First Division (NFD) from next season.

The NFD, which was known as the GladAfrica Championship, is the second tier of SA professional football and will be renamed the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Last season, the GladAfrica Championship saw the promotion of Richards Bay to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with University of Pretoria (Tuks) failing to be elevated to the paid ranks during the promotion play-offs.