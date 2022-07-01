×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Motsepe Foundation to sponsor the NFD

01 July 2022 - 12:34
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Caf president Patrice Motsepe during the 2022 Sanef press conference at the Sunday Times Building in Johannesburg.
Caf president Patrice Motsepe during the 2022 Sanef press conference at the Sunday Times Building in Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Motsepe Foundation will sponsor the National First Division (NFD) from next season.

The NFD, which was known as the GladAfrica Championship, is the second tier of SA professional football and will be renamed the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Last season, the GladAfrica Championship saw the promotion of Richards Bay to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with University of Pretoria (Tuks) failing to be elevated to the paid ranks during the promotion play-offs.

During the announcement in Sandton on Friday, Motsepe expressed delight at the partnership that will see a number of companies associated with the Motsepe family raise sponsorship for the league.

Motsepe said: “ SA football has a long and proud history and has produced some of the talented players in Africa and in the world. It is an honour for the Motsepe Foundation to make a humble contribution to the development and growth of SA football." 

TimesLIVE

Chabalala poised to join Maritzburg

Justice Chabalala is set to complete a move to Maritzburg United to reunite with coach John Maduka.
Sport
6 hours ago

Natal Rich Boyz unveil 10 signings

DStv Premiership newcomers Richards Bay are making a statement that they are not in the Premiership to add numbers but to compete and retain their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Folz would like Gallants to be strengthened with new recruits

New Marumo Gallants coach Romain Folz is not bothered by sceptics doubting his ability to change the fortunes of the Limpopo side.
Sport
6 hours ago

Mathoho expected to play mentor to youngsters

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho looks to have survived the axe Amakhosi have been wielding on players who've been struggling with form ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released