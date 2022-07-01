Motsepe Foundation to sponsor the NFD
Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Motsepe Foundation will sponsor the National First Division (NFD) from next season.
The NFD, which was known as the GladAfrica Championship, is the second tier of SA professional football and will be renamed the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Last season, the GladAfrica Championship saw the promotion of Richards Bay to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with University of Pretoria (Tuks) failing to be elevated to the paid ranks during the promotion play-offs.
During the announcement in Sandton on Friday, Motsepe expressed delight at the partnership that will see a number of companies associated with the Motsepe family raise sponsorship for the league.
Motsepe said: “ SA football has a long and proud history and has produced some of the talented players in Africa and in the world. It is an honour for the Motsepe Foundation to make a humble contribution to the development and growth of SA football."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.