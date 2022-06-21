Dream come true for Platinum boss

Qualifying for SA football's professional ranks still feels like a dream for GladAfrica Championship newcomers MM Platinum.

"We're still trying to come to terms with it and let it sink in that we have made it. It's history, it's always been a dream to create a platform for our community in Westbury," said the director of MM Platinum, Rashid Toosie.

Toosie, along with his two other directors, managed to take MM Platinum, who are also known as La Masia, from an established tournament team into a fully fledged professional side that will be part of the 32-team make-up of the Premier Soccer League.

MM Platinum were crowned the ABC Motsepe League national champions after they defeated Magesi 1-0 at Olen Park Stadium in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Promotion to the NFD is surely a full circle moment for Platinum, considering the maze that comes with competing in the ABC Motsepe League and the financial strains that bleed the pocket, overcoming all of that makes this moment sweet for the Roodepoort-based club. Well wishers for the club included local famous star Steven Pienaar, who tweeted following their promotion: Congrats to La Masia football club for winning promotion to the NFD. Westbury finally have a pro team that will make the people of the community happy. Well done guys."

"It hasn't been an easy ride, that makes the victory sweeter for us," said Toosie. "We had to dig deep in our pockets to sustain the club and make sure we are competitive in what we are doing. Running a club at the Motsepe level is not cheap.

"You have to make sure you get quality players, keep everyone happy and have the right resources. We had to go into our pockets to sustain the team."

The MM Platinum management and technical team are already planning for life in the NFD. They'll be looking for players and trying to secure sponsorship deals that will help them adjust to life as a professional club.

"We'll have a meeting, the players will rest but we as management and the technical team can't rest. We have to get back together and map out our future plans," said Toosie.

"We have got a lot of calls from people that are interested in taking our hand and walking this journey with us. We'll sit down and identify the strategic ones that will help us compete at the next level. We are fortunate in a sense that people are already knocking on our doors."