Home affairs to extend its hours at these branches during winter holidays

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has approved a temporary extension of operating times at selected offices by two hours until July 15.

This is to cater for to a surge in demand during the winter school holidays.

The extension is only for the application and collection of smart ID cards and passports.

“This extension is critical for service delivery. It is part of our many strategies to eliminate long queues at our offices while ensuring people receive the enabling documents they apply for,” said Motsoaledi.

Home affairs working hours will be extended to 6pm this year in the holidays.

“We will ensure that every client inside the selected offices at the time of closing receives services.”