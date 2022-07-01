Broos's Cosafa Cup absence questioned

The fact the contract of Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos stipulates that he will skip the Cosafa Cup, while his predecessors such as Gordon Igesund, Shakes Mashaba and Molefi Ntseki coached the side at this regional tournament, has stirred up controversy.

Broos's second assistant and former Bafana star Helman Mkhalele will be at the helm at the Cosafa Cup, to be hosted in Durban from July 5-17. The games will be played at King Zwelithini, Princess Magogo and Moses Mabhida stadiums.

As one of the highest ranked sides, Bafana, who are also the champions, will only join the tournament in the quarterfinals, where they will face Mozambique on July 13.

Some have questioned Broos's non-involvement.

A number of players like Veli Mothwa, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Rushine de Reuck and Ethan Brooks, who shone at the last edition of this competition, went on to become an integral part of the senior squad that nearly qualified for the World Cup.

Igesund, who guided Bafana to a third-place finish at the Cosafa Cup in Zambia in 2013, believes Broos will miss a great opportunity to scout future stars.

"[Broos's unavailability for the Cosafa Cup] is a contentious thing at the moment and I don't want to talk about contractual arrangements he has with Safa. Coaching in the Cosafa Cup gives a coach the opportunity to look at the players first hand. I don't understand why he wouldn't take the opportunity to go there and sit on the bench," Igesund told Sowetan.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe emphasised Broos's Bafana deal specifies he doesn't get involved with the Cosafa Cup.

"In terms of his contract, he's not coaching during the Cosafa and CHAN [the African Nations Championship]. Even last year he [Broos] wasn't the coach at the Cosafa Cup [when Morena Ramoreboli guided the side to the title]," insisted Motlanthe.

Brooks, who has just moved from TS Galaxy to AmaZulu, and highly rated Stellenbosch centre-back Athenkosi Mcaba, are among the Premiership stars in the 2022 Cosafa squad, which is dominated by uncapped PSL players and many from the lower divisions.

With five players, Stellenbosch is the club with the highest number of players, followed by Baroka with four.