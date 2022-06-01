×

Swallows unfazed by playing home games away

Birds meet Cape Town All Stars in playoffs in Pretoria

01 June 2022 - 07:15
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr during the DStv Premiership match between Swalliws and AmaZulu at Dobsonville Stadium.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Swallows will look to embrace their home away from home at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Wednesday when they host  Cape Town All Stars in Pretoria for their opening game of the PSL playoffs at 3pm.

By finishing 15th in the DStv Premiership, Swallows secured their place in the playoffs, giving them a chance to retain their top-flight status or end up being relegated to the GladAfrica Championship after two seasons back in the Premiership.

The playoffs got under way at the weekend with AmaTuks defeating Cape Town All Stars 3-1.

The Dube Birds are being housed at the Lucas Moripe Stadium as the Dobsonville Stadium is going through a pitch resurfacing.

This comes as a blessing in disguise for Swallows head coach Dylan Kerr. Even though they will be giving up home advantage, he's excited about playing  CT All Stars on the Lucas Moripe Stadium pitch.

"We have to win. Tuks have three points already. We have to start positive. We're at home at Lucas Moripe," said Kerr. 

"It's a good field, something that will help us with the way we play football. We need to start converting our chances and scoring goals. It's alright playing good football and creating chances but if we don't put the ball in the back of the net, we're not going to be playoff champions. 

"We watched the game between Tuks and Cape Town All Stars. Tuks had four shots on goal and scored three goals. That's what football is all about, putting the ball in the back of the net."

For Allan Freese's side, it's a do-or-die game. After they lost their opening game, they can't afford to lose another if they harbour dreams of playing in the DStv Premiership next season. 

CT All Stars captain Michael Morton believes that they can go to the capital and get a result to keep their hopes of promotion alive. 

"[The game] is extremely important, we can't afford to lose the first two games. There are still nine points for us to play for," said Morton. 

"It's another opportunity for us. We've found ourselves in a difficult position before. We're familiar with these situations and having to get results. We'll have to do whatever we can to get three points."

PSL playoff fixtures: 

Wednesday: Swallows v Cape Town All Stars, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 3pm.

Saturday: University of Pretoria v Swallows, Tuks Stadium, 3pm. 

