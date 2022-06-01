Onyango urges Goss to bide his time at Downs

With goalkeeper Ricardo Goss having struggled for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns this season, Denis Onyango has advised him to remain patient and grab his opportunity when it comes.

Goss only made four appearances for Masandawana this season while Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse have been rotated in the goalkeeping department.

Onyango, who has been out with injuries this season, said Goss will get his chance and should be patient for now.

“It’s quite difficult to come into a team like Sundowns and break in immediately,” Onyango told the media during the trophy appreciation day with sponsors Hyundai at Mams Mall in Mamelodi on Tuesday.

“When I came to Sundowns in 2011, I could not even play even a single game for two years. There was Wayne Sandilands and Calvin Marlin then Kennedy came in and I was sent on loan.

“So it is very difficult to break into the Sundowns team immediately. He just needs to stay focused and take his chance when he is given the opportunity.”

Onyango, who said he will be going for his 10th DStv Premiership title next season, feels Goss still has a bright future at Sundowns as he is still young.

“I started playing regularly at Sundowns when I was 30 and Goss is still younger than that [28],” he said.

“Reyaad has started playing more games and he is 30. So be a little bit patient and be ready because the opportunity will always come.

“I can get a red card or injuries like I have been doing this season and you get thrown in the team and must be ready.”

Onyango, 37, said that the rotation of keepers at the club has helped them as everyone was fresh when called on to play.

“I had a broken finger that I managed to overcome and started playing. As I started playing, I injured my quad, which took me out of the team again and at Sundowns when you are out for 10 days, it means [you miss] six games.

“Again, I had a hamstring injury caused by the quads and I also struggled a little bit because I was in and out of the team by that time.

“I think I played 16 league games but I’m happy with the performance because I managed to get 11 clean sheets out of 16 games, which is not bad.”