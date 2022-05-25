Ahly coach Mosimane recommends Gomes for Ikhamanga award before Caf final

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane appears to have turned on the flattery for SA referee Victor Gomes who will blow Monday night’s Caf Champions League final between the Egyptian giants and Wydad Athletic.

Mosimane will renew the two-storied love-hate relationships in the final at Wydad’s home ground, the 45,000-seat Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

One is against his nemesis team in the Champions League, Wydad. The other is with a referee who used to be Mosimane’s nemesis when he was coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League, but who the Ahly coach has since formed a closer relationship with. Mosimane now regularly professes his admiration for the development in Gomes’ officiating standards.

This week, Mosimane was waxing lyrical about Gomes again, turning on the flattery before Monday’s final.