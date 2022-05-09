Mosimane on verge of greatness as third Champions title in a row beckons

With Al Ahly’s 4-0 semifinal first leg win against ES Setif on Saturday Pitso Mosimane remains on track for a record that would set him apart in African football coaching.

Mosimane would become the first coach to win three Champions League trophies in succession if Ahly go all the way again in the 2021-2022 edition, which they remain convincingly on course for after Saturday's result.

With their big win at Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium, where Percy Tau scored a brace and provided an assist, Ahly seem a shoo-in, barring a spectacular choke in the second leg in Algiers on Saturday night for a place in their third final in succession.