Soccer

Mosimane and Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple

By Reuters - 15 May 2022 - 10:10
Percy Tau of Al Ahly is challenged by Hocine Laribi of ES Setif in the Caf Champions League semifinal second leg match at the July 5 1962 Stadium in Algiers, Algeria on May 14 2022.
Image: Ladjal Jafaar/BackpagePix

Holders Al Ahly of Egypt scored deep in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Entente Setif of Algeria in their Caf Champions League semifinal second leg on Saturday and cruise into the final 6-2 on aggregate.

Pitso Mosimane-coached Ahly, who have a record 10 wins in the continent’s top club competition, moved one step closer to becoming the first team to win the Champions League three years in a row. They will face Wydad Casablanca in the final in the Moroccan city on May 30.

Ahly secured an emphatic 4-0 win in last Saturday’s first leg in Cairo and extended the aggregate lead well beyond Setif’s reach with a goal two minutes into the second leg from Ahmed Abdel-Kader after a series of slick passing moves.

But the home side equalised just before the break in Algiers through Ahmed Kendouci's close-range shot and looked on course for a consolation win when a rasping shot from Riad Benayad put them 2-1 up just after the hour mark. Ahly's Mohamed Sherif squeezed the ball home to grab a last- gasp equaliser for the Egyptian side.

Wydad booked their place in the final on Friday with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over Angola’s Petro Atletico. The second leg of their semifinal in Casablanca ended 1-1.

CAF's decision to take final to Morocco stuns Mosimane

The decision by CAF to award Morocco the hosting rights of the Champions League final on May 30 has left Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane shocked.
Sport
4 days ago

