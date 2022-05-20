Five times SA teams featured in high stakes CAF cup finals over the past decade
Over the past ten years, a few SA teams have showed serious appetite for continental competitions with some appearing in five CAF cup finals.
When Pirates take on Moroccan side RS Berkane in Friday night’s Caf Confederation Cup final against at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria, it will for the third time they appear in a continental final since 2013.
The 1995 Champions League winners will be looking to be one of the few clubs to win both competitions and to erase the bitter memories of 2013 and 2015 where they lost to Al Ahly and Étoile du Sahel.
TimesLIVE looks at the five finals that involved SA teams over the past decade.
2013 CAF Champions League Final
Roger De Sa took an exciting Pirates side that included the late Senzo Meyiwa, Happy Jele, Oupa Manyisa, Andile Jali and Daine Klate, but they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Al Ahly.
The first leg ended 1-1 at Orlando Stadium, but Al Ahly turned on the taps with Ahmed Fathy, Wael Gomaa, Mohamed Aboutrika, Emad Moteab and Trezeguet to win 2-0 in Cairo.
2015 CAF Confederation Cup Final
Orlando Pirates used their continental experience to reach the final under coach Eric Tinkler, but were outdone by Tunisian giants Étoile du Sahel, who triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.
The first leg ended 1-1 at Orlando Stadium with Thamsanqa Gabuza scoring an early goal, but Étoile du Sahel took advantage of familiar home conditions at the Stade Olympique de Sousse to win 1-0.
2016 CAF Champions League Final
Mamelodi Sundowns became the second SA team to lift the Champions League trophy after they beat Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate through goals by Anthony Laffor, Tebogo Langerman and an own-goal by Eslam Gamal.
This gave Sundowns a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium and Zamalek managed a 1-0 win in Alexandria.
2017 CAF Confederation Cup Final
Hot on the heels of Mamelodi Sundowns’ success in the Champions League, SuperSport United exceeded all expectations to make it to the Confederation Cup final the next year where they lost 2-1 on aggregate to TP Mazembe.
United lost 2-1 during the first leg in Lubumbashi with Sipho Mbule scoring the away goal, but the goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium saw TP Mazembe crowned champions.
2020/2021 CAF Champions League Final
Against all expectations, Kaizer Chiefs made it to the Champions League final during the 2020/2021 campaign, but they were outplayed by vastly experienced Al Ahly under SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane.
In a one legged final at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Al Ahly scored three late goals through Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdy and Amr El Solia as they registered their record tenth title.
