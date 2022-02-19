Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: 'Victor Gomes is my buddy now'

Victor Gomes is the No.1 referee in Africa at present and it would be a surprise if he is not selected to officiate at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar in September, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

Mosimane, when he was coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, had occasions when he tore his hair out and expressed his frustration at the seemingly overly exuberant officiating of the young Gomes in Downs' matches.

Gomes, 39, was one of the youngest referees to debut in professional football in SA at 25 in 2008. His maturity into a top-class international referee culminated in his accomplished handling, along with SA assistant referee Zakhele Siwela, of this month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final between victors Senegal and runners-up Egypt.

Mosimane said he encounters Gomes often as the two criss-cross the continent now, and they have become “buddies”.

“We have gone through teething stages — it's normal in football. And you know me — especially when I lose, I'm not a nice guy to be with,” Mosimane said, asked about his famous early clashes with Gomes in the PSL.