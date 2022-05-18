Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will launch a schools soccer programme this year as part of his plan to give back to the sport in SA, his management team MT Sports has confirmed.

Mosimane, who enjoyed unrivalled success with Mamelodi Sundowns, is a match away from a hat-trick of successive Caf Champions League titles with the Egyptian giants.

MT Sports said the programme, to be known as Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS), seeks to produce a well-balanced “player of tomorrow”.

“The PMSS is part of coach Pitso’s legacy of not only creating the player of tomorrow, but also ensuring he contributes to football in SA for it to go back to the level of excellence that we know it to be and, most importantly, reaching new heights,” said Moira Tlhagale, MD of the MT Sports Marketing and Management agency.