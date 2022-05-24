Caf tells Ria Ledwaba it will send a delegation to monitor Safa election

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has noted a complaint on alleged irregularities made by SA Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba about next month’s Safa presidential elections, but said it will not get involved in a domestic member’s affairs.

Caf added that it would be sending a delegation to observe the June 25 Safa elective congress, where several nominees including Ledwaba hope to stand against incumbent Danny Jordaan, to ensure they are free and fair.

The letter, of which TimesLIVE has a copy, was signed by Caf general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba.

Members of Ledwaba's camp, however, questioned why Caf was responding to a letter that had been addressed to Fifa.

Caf's letter states: “We refer to the above matter and acknowledge receipt of your complaint dated May 9 2022 addressed to the general secretary of Fifa [Fatma Samoura].