It's time to move over, Jordaan

Jordaan, Jordaan and Jordaan all the time. Who are you eintlik! Have you ever played football like the likes of Doctor Khumalo, Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe, Helman Mkhelele, Mark Williams... the list is endless.

Let's hear from you, how does SA know you, if not that you want to turn yourself into a Nelson Mandela of Safa. Even Mandela himself spent all those years in prison but was a president for only one term.

What type of a country are we? Our people are praised and respected out of our shores, like Lucas Radebe, who has a street in Leeds named after him ... but yet here at home, he is an ordinary person just because Jordaan has turned Safa into his personal property.

Jordaan, we are tired of you, Our football has suffered enough under you. Please give way. South Africans need Ria Ledwaba, Radebe, Khumalo and all others to lead Safa. We do not care who holds which position, as long as they are there and take our football to another level.

The qualifying criteria must be a South African, you must have contributed immensely in our football as a nation. What did you do, Jordaan? Tell us.

Ledwaba is deputy president, and by virtue of deputising, one automatically qualifies for the higher position, unless the poor woman was used to sugercoat Safa, to make it look gender sensitive. Now you have put together an ethics committee to check who qualifies or not.

Is the very same committee itself ethical enough to check others? Solly Mohlabeng is suspended because he raised an objection in a meeting, exercising his democratic right.

SA, let's stand up. For as long as Jordaan stands for elections, we must go there and disrupt. Jordaan must go.

David Kganyago, email