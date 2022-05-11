Mumble slams Safa's elective congress campaign rules

Former Safa CEO Dennis Mumble is of the view that there are incumbents that are behind the rule saying candidates for the upcoming congressional elections should campaign 14 days before the event.

With the elective congress on June 25, a letter was issued to the Safa members who wish to be part of it by Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, saying they can only start campaigning 14 days before the elections.

This saw Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba not going to the podium in her presidential campaign launch at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg this week. Fearing she may be expelled or suspended, Ledwaba chose not to speak and allow those who are in favour of her to voice out their thoughts.

Mumble, who has served over 13 years in the football mother body in the capacity of CEO and COO, rebuked the issuing of the letter condemning early campaigning for the elections.