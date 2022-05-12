‘We are not censoring Ria Ledwaba,’ says Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

The SA Football Association (Safa) has dismissed reports it is trying to shackle presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba from conducting a free and fair election campaign.

The association said it was not attempting to censor the former Ria Stars owner who withdrew from attending the launch of her manifesto on Tuesday, after it was announced that she faced suspension and expulsion if she continued to address the invited guests.

Ledwaba was supposed to speak about her nomination to run for the Safa presidency at the function that was organised by the Coalition of Civil Society Groups at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, Johannesburg.

She pulled out in the eleventh hour, after her legal representative Leruma Thobejane advised her to do so after the national association had written a letter to all members that nominees must not present themselves to the public before the final list was approved by the governance committee.