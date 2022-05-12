Chance to vote for best African player in LaLiga

Madrid - After another riveting LaLiga Santander season, the league’s African footballers will take centre stage as the Spanish league calls on fans to select the winner of the first African most valuable player (MVP) award.

LaLiga launched the award in January when fans voted for Sevilla’s talismanic Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou, as the LaLiga Mid-Season African MVP.

Now, as the season draws to a close, it’s time to see if fans will reward Bounou for his consistency, or whether another African player might sneak in and wrestle the landmark.

This newly established award acknowledges the increasing importance and value of the contribution of African players to the growth of LaLiga, with more than 25 African players currently featuring in the Spanish top flight.

Fans participating in the voting for the African MVP Award competition will stand a chance to win a trip to Spain to watch a LaLiga Santander match live.

Public voting for the LaLiga African MVP award went yesterday on LaLiga’s social media platforms.

The competition will close on the last day of the season on May 22.

Algerian-born French international, Karim Benzema, was of course LaLiga’s standout player this season, but the African MVP Award will only be open to players who are currently eligible to play for their African national teams.

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lit up the second half of the LaLiga season after his loan signing for Barcelona in January from Arsenal, breaking a club record in beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to 10 goals for Barca in just his first 14 appearances for the club. In his 19 appearances for Barca Aubameyang scored 11 goals and provided an assist to help lead coach Xavi’s rebuild of Barca.