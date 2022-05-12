×

Soccer

KZN derby key to Arrows' top-eight hopes

Royal out to cement second place on the log

12 May 2022 - 07:48
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Vusumuzi 'Kanu' Vilakazi during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune United at Princess Magogo Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Golden Arrows co-interim coach Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi has emphasised the importance of beating provincial foes Royal AM if they're to secure a top-eight berth.

Arrows and Royal face off in the penultimate round of league matches at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. While Royal need a win to consolidate their dream to finish second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Abafana Bes'thende are desperate to earn a spot in the top eight as they are now ninth in the table.

Royal will be without instrumental attacker Tebogo Potsane, who is suspended.

"Our game against Royal won't be an easy game, considering the fact that it's a [KZN] derby. We need these three points in order to find ourselves in the top eight. It's a very serious assignment for us. There's a very thin line between us and the top eight. We need the win more than them. We'll compete, so we must show on the day that we want the win," Vilakazi said.

Kanu knows it will take blood, sweat and sweat to overcome Royal. The Arrows interim coach believes the John Maduka-coached outfit isn't as strong at the back, suggesting they're more of a threat when they attack as they add more numbers.

"We have to work very hard in order to be victorious on the day. We know we're playing against a side that's very quick and very good in adding numbers going forward. They always create that numerical advantage when they attack. They're very good with transitions, so we'll need to contain them. Defensively, they're not one of the best teams. We're also good in transition, so that will help us," said Vilakazi.

Fixtures (all at 3pm)

Saturday: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Tuks Stadium; Galaxy v Gallants, Mbombela Stadium; Swallows v Chippa, Dobsonville Stadium; Baroka v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba Stadium; CPT v AmaZulu, Cape Town Stadium; Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Ellis Park Stadium; Arrows v Royal, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

