Relegated Jomo Cosmos mourn death of 'beloved player' Sivuyile Zozi

Relegated GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos have announced that their player Sivuyile Zozi has died.

While the club did not share the cause of death, Ezenkosi said on their official Twitter page that the player died on Wednesday morning at the age of 25.

“The Jomo Cosmos family is in mourning after the loss of one of our players , Sivuyile 'Marcelo' Zozi , who signed with Ezenkosi at the start of the current season,” Cosmos wrote on Wednesday night.

“The club is working closely with his family to ensure that our beloved colleague receives a befitting send-off.”