Swallows' chaos of unpaid salaries backs Truter's case

'I am happy people see how the club operates'

12 May 2022 - 07:35
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Amazulu interim coach Brandon Truter.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

While he's waiting for the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) to order his former side Swallows to pay what they owe him, AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter feels this week's chaos in the Birds' nest vindicates him.

As confirmed by SA Football Players Union deputy general secretary Calvin Motloung, Swallows players refused to train on Monday because of unpaid salaries. Truter, who a fortnight ago revealed that the Soweto club owes him a payout fee after firing him last November, has indicated the recent protest by Swallows players vindicates him. 

"You saw the players were striking this week. This has been happening as far back as November. When I got fired the players were already not getting paid... there were a lot of things happening. This is nothing new to me. I am happy people see how the club operates now because these were all behind the scenes before," said Truter.

"There isn't really any developments on my case with them [Swallows]. It's on the PSL roll and we're waiting for them [the PSL DRC] to tell us the date when it'll be heard. I am positive the PSL will help me get what's due to me at the end of the day."

Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa couldn't be reached for comment yesterday. Meanwhile, Truter is focused on Usuthu's next match against high-flying Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. The former Swallows trainer is unbeaten since he joined AmaZulu in March, garnering three victories and two draws from his first five league outings.

"We're concentrated on getting ready for Cape Town City. We have a few players with flu but we're managing that. City are on fire [they're on a 12-game unbeaten run and the only side without a defeat in 2022] but that doesn't mean we can't beat them. My unbeaten streak isn't important at all... AmaZulu as a team is what matters the most but we will continue to aim high until the end of the season," said Truter.

