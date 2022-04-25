Ramovic, Middendorp share spoils

Relegation candidates TS Galaxy and Maritzburg gained a valuable point each when they played to a draw in their DStv Premiership clash at the Mbombela Stadium at the weekend.

Home side TS Galaxy dominated the game for the most part and they showed their dominance when they opened the scoring after the hour mark through an Augustine Kwem converted penalty. The Rockets thought they were on course to get the full three points in front of their fans, but Friday Samu equalised in the 83rd minute.

For Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic, the point was appreciated as it came against fellow strugglers.

"We got the point. Every point for us is very important. We have to prepare well for the next game and try to get points also," Ramovic said.

"It's not easy against a team that is also fighting in the table. All in all, it's in the past. I know it would have been great to get three points but we got the point. We have to get the best out of it."

Maritzburg's veteran trainer Ernst Middendorp was pleased with the attitude and spirit his players showed to come from a goal down to secure a point away from home.

"It was very important and crucial for us, being 1-0 down and coming back. Good spirit and fighting intention from everybody; the collective was working well," said Middendorp.

"In the end, we take the point; we got it against a direct competitor. Of course, three points would have been better but in the end one point coming from 1-0 [down] is something we accept."