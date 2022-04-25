×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ramovic, Middendorp share spoils

Relegation candidates humble after draw

25 April 2022 - 08:51
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović.
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Relegation candidates TS Galaxy and Maritzburg gained a valuable point each when they played to a draw in their DStv Premiership clash at the Mbombela Stadium at the weekend. 

Home side TS Galaxy dominated the game for the most part and they showed their dominance when they opened the scoring after the hour mark through an  Augustine Kwem converted penalty. The Rockets thought they were on course to get the full three points in front of their fans, but Friday Samu equalised in the 83rd minute.

For Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic, the point was appreciated as it came against fellow strugglers.  

"We got the point. Every point for us is very important. We have to prepare well for the next game and try to get points also," Ramovic said. 

"It's not easy against a team that is also fighting in the table. All in all, it's in the past. I know it would have been great to get three points but we got the point. We have to get the best out of it."

Maritzburg's veteran trainer Ernst Middendorp was pleased with the attitude and spirit his players showed to come from a goal down to secure a point away from home. 

"It was very important and crucial for us, being 1-0 down and coming back. Good spirit and fighting intention from everybody; the collective was working well," said Middendorp. 

"In the end, we take the point; we got it against a direct competitor. Of course, three points would have been better but in the end one point coming from 1-0 [down] is something we accept."

Chiefs need that killer instinct, says Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane wants to sharpen their attack to ensure they win their remaining matches in the DStv Premiership.
Sport
4 hours ago

Birds on cloud nine with impressive comeback win

Swallows boosted their hopes of survival after they came from behind to win 3-2 against Baroka in the DStv Premiership at Dobsonville Stadium ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘It hurts too much’ — Sundowns coach Mngqithi surveys wreckage after Petro shock

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi could only admit to the hurt after Mamelodi Sundowns were spectacularly dumped out of the Champions League by Petro Atletico ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stellenbosch complete a stunning double over Kaizer Chiefs with a 1-0 victory in Cape Town

Kaizer Chiefs started a new life without their sacked coach Stuart Baxter on a sour note when they were beaten 1-0 by Stellenbosch FC in a DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...