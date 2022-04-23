Kekana: Sundowns culture made it easy for current coaches to be successful at the club

They look set to defend their DStv Premiership title this season and are still in the running for the Champions League and Nedbank Cup as well and Kekana insists it’s all because of the culture at the club.

“Sundowns is that team which I believe has a culture and structure for players to know whoever comes in will just have to step into that,” said Kekana who parted ways with the club in 2021.

“Sundowns wants to be known as the team that has won every trophy. That’s the culture there.

“I believe it’s easy to work for Sundowns because of the culture that has been laid there.”

While many were worried about Mosimane leaving, Kekana said as players they were not too concerned as they knew that whoever was going to replace him needed to follow that culture and structure of working at Sundowns.

“At Sundowns you are following the principles which have been set, to win matches,” the 2016 Champions League winning captain told TimesLIVE during the Carling Black Label’s #TheresGoldInside event at Chillas Lounge in Tsakane.

“Whoever comes and leads the team their job is just to provide directions. The structure is there and the culture has been there, so we were never worried about who is going to come and take over after Pitso left.

“And of course, there will be a lot of coaches to come at Sundowns but the structure and the principles that are there I believe will help them to be successful.”