Birds on cloud nine with impressive comeback win

Swallows boosted their hopes of survival after they came from behind to win 3-2 against Baroka in the DStv Premiership at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.

Several Swallows fans graced the stadium for a top-flight encounter for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

The singing from the fans fuelled Baroka to a more positive start than the home side as Bakgaga took a two-goal lead, only to see it evaporate as the Birds mounted a spirited second-half fightback to leave the Limpopo side rooted at the bottom of the standings.

The game's first real chance came with more than 10 minutes played when a Grant Margeman cross was met by a diving header from Mwape Musonda but the ball was tipped onto the crossbar by Elvis Chipezeze and then cleared for a corner.

As Swallows started to dominate, they were hit with an uppercut when Baroka found the opening goal through Sekela Sithole, who scored from a direct free-kick, taking advantage of Swallows keeper Jody February's failure to cover the near post.

Baroka led 1-0 at the interval. Right after halftime, Baroka got their second goal courtesy of substitute Richard Mbulu, who picked up a loose ball in the box, beat a few Swallows defenders and put the ball in the back of the net, much to the jubilation of the Baroka bench and fans.

With the Swallows fans' voices low, it seemed like they would go home disappointed yet again. However, the game was turned on its head after the hour mark by Musonda. The Zambian got his first goal when he latched on to a through ball by Kamohelo Mahlatsi, placing the ball in the left corner. The second came a minute later when he scored with a header from a Khethukuthula Ndlovu cross.

With their tails up, Swallows went in search of the winner. They came close when Musa Nyatama’s ferocious effort hit the left post. Nyatama would have the final say in the match when he got the winning goal, running on to tap in a cross from Monnapule Saleng, to give Dylan Kerr’s side three points.

Elsewhere yesterday, Royal AM and AmaZulu played to a 0-0 draw, meaning Sundowns will be crowned champions if they do not lose to Cape Town City on Wednesday.