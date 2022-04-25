Chiefs need that killer instinct, says Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane wants to sharpen their attack to ensure they win their remaining matches in the DStv Premiership.

After their 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch away at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, Zwane is concerned that there is a lack of firepower in the striking zone and has identified this area to improve on.

Deano van Rooyen scored the only goal of the game in the first half to give Stellies the three points, but Zwane feels they didn’t create enough chances to equalise.

“We could not create clear-cut chances and it is unacceptable for [a team of] Kaizer Chiefs' calibre,” Zwane told the media after the game.

“We need that killer instinct. We started training the team on Thursday, so I cannot say we are changing things but I can say we are trying not to be predictable when we are in attack or when we reach the final third.

“We should have that element of surprise and that’s why we have to play a lot of players who are creative and we have a lot of players who have that individual brilliance.

“Going forward, we will try and improve in our final third entry and combination play just to polish it and the goals will come.”

Despite not creating enough chances, Zwane feels the team showed some good signs and that they will get better with time.

Chiefs will face Golden Arrows in their next match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to the next game. It is not going to be easy because the games are coming thick and fast. We are playing Golden Arrows, a very difficult team to play in Durban,” he said.

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Steve Barker was impressed with his side's tactical discipline as they completed the double over Amakhosi.

“I thought from a tactical point of view our game plan was spot-on. I think we denied Chiefs too many clear-cut scoring chances,” Barker told the media after the match.

“We set up to deny the spaces behind the midfield three so that [Keagan] Dolly, [Khama] Billiat don’t get the ball and [Bernard] Parker [who was suspended] can turn and play forward.

“I always knew we would have opportunities on the counter."

Fixtures

Wednesday: Arrows v Chiefs, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Pirates v Chippa, Orlando, 5pm; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chiefs v CPT City, FNB, 3pm.

Nedbank Cup semifinals

Friday: Tshakhuma v Gallants, Thohoyandou, 7pm.

Saturday: Royal v Sundowns, Chatsworth, 7pm.