Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay describes Champions League clash with Petro as ‘must win’

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay has described their anticipated Caf Champions League quarterfinal, second leg clash against Petro Atletico at FNB Stadium on Saturday as a “must win” affair.

The Brazilians go into this clash with the Angolan side leading 2-1 from the first leg in Luanda where a late equaliser from Neo Maema was disallowed by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after a VAR review.

“As everybody knows, we lost that game but we got the away goal which was something that we wanted,” said Lakay who scored Sundowns' only goal in Luanda.

“The result was not what we wanted, obviously we have to rectify here at home and this is a must win for us. We are going all out to win on Saturday and go through to the semifinals.”

One unanswered goal will be enough to see Sundowns through to their second semifinal since 2016 but Lakay said they must try to score as many as possible to eliminate surprises and pressure.

“I don’t think one goal is enough, we have to score more than one and obviously make sure that they don’t score. Even though we need just one goal to win, as players we went over the previous game and we’ve identified our mistakes like the goals that they scored.