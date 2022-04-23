Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay describes Champions League clash with Petro as ‘must win’
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay has described their anticipated Caf Champions League quarterfinal, second leg clash against Petro Atletico at FNB Stadium on Saturday as a “must win” affair.
The Brazilians go into this clash with the Angolan side leading 2-1 from the first leg in Luanda where a late equaliser from Neo Maema was disallowed by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after a VAR review.
“As everybody knows, we lost that game but we got the away goal which was something that we wanted,” said Lakay who scored Sundowns' only goal in Luanda.
“The result was not what we wanted, obviously we have to rectify here at home and this is a must win for us. We are going all out to win on Saturday and go through to the semifinals.”
One unanswered goal will be enough to see Sundowns through to their second semifinal since 2016 but Lakay said they must try to score as many as possible to eliminate surprises and pressure.
“I don’t think one goal is enough, we have to score more than one and obviously make sure that they don’t score. Even though we need just one goal to win, as players we went over the previous game and we’ve identified our mistakes like the goals that they scored.
“For the goals that we conceded, we were punished from our own errors but we have to rectify and go into this match knowing that we have to win and we have to qualify.”
Sundowns have clashed with the Angolan side on five previous occasions and both teams have two wins apiece while the other match ended in a draw.
“We’ve played them before, I think about two or three years ago in the group stages, but they are a completely different team with a different style of play now.
“We did our analysis and we identified a few of them, for example the movement of their striker Tiago (Azulão) and also the other guys. We also analysed their away games that they played in the group stages. I think they play a different game away to when they play at home,” concluded Lakay.
Sundowns finished their group stages without defeat and Lakay said there is always pressure at the club.
“There’s always pressure at Sundowns, if you look at the way in which we finished in the group stages, people obviously took a bit of that and believe that we can go all the way.
“In the camp as well, there’s more belief compared to last season and the year before that we can go all the way and for me personally. I believe that we can turn the results around on Saturday and we can go to the semifinals.
“We have to be wary of their pace, but at the end of the day if we stick to our game we will become victorious. The mandate is to win the Champions League. Personally I will deem it a failure [not to win the Champions League].”
The winner of the battle between Sundowns and Petro will secure their place in the semifinal against either CR Belouizdad or Wydad AC.
“It’s very important to have the 12th man on the stands, as much as it encourages us and for the away team it makes them become a bit hostile and that helps us. It’s very important for us and I hope the supporters come to the game.”
