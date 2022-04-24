‘It hurts too much’ — Sundowns coach Mngqithi surveys wreckage after Petro shock

“What is unfortunate is that I still believe that our team was better on the day but unfortunately that does not count when you didn’t put balls in the net.

“The truth of the matter is that in the Champions League, unlike in the PSL, when you make one or two stupid mistakes you get punished. The goals we conceded that side [in Luanda] were bad goals.

“Crosses are coming in and you have a four against one in box but you still concede. The second one you can see that when they go to the wide channels they don’t waste time but they put the ball into the box and again there was no picking up in the box.

“It hurts because you know that the team is better than what it delivered, especially in the first leg where probably 70% of the team did not perform to their fullest potential.

“But today [Saturday] I will not fault a lot of guys except to say we did not take the chances that we got and in football if you don’t take your chances you get punished.”

Mngqithi, whose team still has a chance of winning a domestic treble this season, said the players were inconsolable at the Champions League setback, but Sundowns would not play the blame game.

“You will not blame anyone for being angry — it is very important for the team to be angry. I would have felt very bad if after this result we were in a jolly good mood, singing and dancing.