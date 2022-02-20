Mamelodi Sundowns given a tough workout by Al-Merrikh in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns could not make the advantage of a neutral venue count, settling for a Caf Champions League Group A point gained from a 0-0 draw against Sudan's tough Al-Merrikh at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Downs were looking for a Sudanese double in their opening two round-robin games, ahead of a big clash against Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian group favourites Al Ahly, also at Al Salam Stadium, next Saturday.

Downs had started with 1-0 win against Al-Hilal in Rustenburg last Friday. Al-Merrikh, like huge Omdurman rivals Hilal, have some pedigree in continental competition.

They won the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1989 and were the Caf Confederation Cup runners-up in 2007. Merrikh and Hilal both reached the 2015 Champions League semifinals, and both are regular group stage campaigners.

So it was no surprise that their hardened East African opponents gave Downs a workout, even if the wintry desert chill and excellent surface perhaps favoured the ball-playing SA team. The game was played in Cairo because the Confederation of African Football have banned Merrikh’s home ground.