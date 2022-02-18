Mbulu now takes aim at wounded Sekhukhune

Trending Baroka striker Richard Mbulu has vowed they’ll build on the promising performance that enabled them to hold runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-all draw earlier this week.

Relegation-threatened Baroka put in a gallant display to force a draw against Sundowns at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday. Mbulu is the talk of the town because he’s the one who netted the goal, a last-gasp strike for that matter, to make the scoreline even. Baroka could have caused more of an upset had Basil Mphahlele not missed a spot-kick in the first half.

Baroka face an indifferent Sekhukhune United side in the Limpopo derby at Ellis Park on Sunday (6pm).

“The mood has been amazing at the club. Everyone has that belief that we can win more games. The performance against Sundowns boosted our morale and we will build from it going forward. It was a very important point for us, even though we know we should have won,’’ Mbulu told Sowetan.

Mbulu has now scored two scorchers against the Brazilians over the league’s two legs, having also netted a thunderbolt when they lost 2-1 in Tshwane in the first round.

Why does the 28-year-old striker love scoring screamers against Sundowns?

“I wouldn't say I love scoring against Sundowns, I love scoring in each and every game but sometimes it doesn’t happen. Against Sundowns I have been lucky... there’s nothing more to it,’’ Mbulu quipped.

Going into Sunday’s tie, Babina Noko are wounded, coming off back-to-back defeats against second-tier side Platinum City Rovers in the first round of the Nedbank Cup and Royal AM in the DStv Premiership. Even so, Mbulu has warned they are still a good side.

“Yes, Sekhukhune have lost two games in a row but that doesn’t make them a bad team. They are still one of the toughest teams in the league, so we can’t take them lightly, especially because they’ll be playing at home,’’ said the Baroka marksman, who boasts two goals and a single assist from 14 league games so far.