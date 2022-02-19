Soccer

West Ham boss David Moyes urges Kurt Zouma to focus on football

By Reuters - 19 February 2022 - 15:39
Kurt Zouma of West Ham United warms up before pulling out of the matchday squad after feeling unwell prior to the Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on February 13 2022.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Defender Kurt Zouma should focus on football as he deals with the ramifications of a video where he was seen abusing his pet cats, West Ham manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Zouma has apologised after the video showed him slapping the cat and kicking it across the floor, which led to outcry on social media. He is also seen throwing shoes at the animal and chasing it around the room.

The 27-year-old France international pulled out of last week's 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City because of a stomach bug, but Moyes said he could feature against Newcastle United on Saturday.

“He's better, but it's taken him a couple of days to get over it. He had a quite bad illness,” Moyes said. “He's trained the last couple of days so I'm hoping that he'll be available.

“I think he's probably really disappointed about what he's done and he's thinking about it a lot, no doubt, but overall we have tried to get him to move on.

“He's really well-liked here among the supporters with the performances he's put in throughout the season already, so hopefully he can focus on his football and we'll give him as much support as we can until we get him right-back to his best.”

West Ham are fifth in the standings with 41 points and face a Newcastle side who have their last three Premier League matches.

