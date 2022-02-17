Rival petitions emerge as battle to fire or keep Chiefs coach Baxter rages on Twitter

Many Twitter comments questioned whether the petition to remove Baxter was premature.

Chiefs' 1-0 Nedbank defeat to TS Galaxy on Sunday, meaning their trophy drought will be extended to seven seasons, understandably raised a response from the club's supporters.

In the DStv Premiership, Amakhosi were showing signs of form that might have put greater pressure on runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns before an outbreak of more than 50 Covid-19 cases at Naturena forced Amakhosi to miss two matches in December and play three more with depleted line-ups.

That they won two and lost one of those, playing a more exciting brand of football with Zwane on the bench and Baxter sidelined by Covid-19, strengthened the voice of a section of supporters who would like to see Chiefs' ex-wing star given an opportunity as head coach.

Yet, even with their significant Covid-19 disruption, Chiefs, who ended eighth in 2020-2021, are still in fourth place in the Premiership with games in hand, and in 13 matches have lost twice, winning seven and drawing four.

Their other result returning from the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break was not a win, though a 0-0 draw away to Cape Town City on Tuesday night was far from a disastrous outcome.

The supporters of the petition to remove Baxter say he has a team strengthened by many signings. They say the coach who seems to have an ability to aggravate emotions saying the wrong things, often by trying too hard to say the right ones, has not shown an ability to use his players well in his second stint at the club.

Baxter's style of play, with an unpopular emphasis on transitions, has often been an issue with SA fans.

The digital football channel Front Runner asked on Twitter for a show of hands on whether fans would support the petition to have Baxter sacked.

User @Nkalakata7 said: “With immediate effect. We need young African coaches. It’s time we must play African football and I think CAF must do something about this.”