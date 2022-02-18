WATCH | TS Galaxy and former Sundowns and Bafana defender Vuyo Mere opens up about contemplating suicide

TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Vuyo Mere spent time with SowetanLIVE this week where he, among other topics, opened up about entertaining thoughts of taking his life at some stage in career.

In this wide ranging interview, the 37-year-old Mere puts the spotlight on the topical issue of metal health challenges that are often faced by elite sportsmen and women.

Mere, who won back to back league titles with Sundowns, talks about sinking deep into depression in 2011 when he suddenly found himself without a club and no suitors after he was released by the Brazilians.