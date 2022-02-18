WATCH | TS Galaxy and former Sundowns and Bafana defender Vuyo Mere opens up about contemplating suicide
In this wide ranging interview, the 37-year-old Mere puts the spotlight on the topical issue of metal health challenges that are often faced by elite sportsmen and women
TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Vuyo Mere spent time with SowetanLIVE this week where he, among other topics, opened up about entertaining thoughts of taking his life at some stage in career.
Mere, who won back to back league titles with Sundowns, talks about sinking deep into depression in 2011 when he suddenly found himself without a club and no suitors after he was released by the Brazilians.
He also talks about how his performances were seriously affected by his off the field antics of too drinking and how he managed to turn his life around at Swallows and Platinum Stars.
At 37-years-old, Mere is the oldest player in the PSL, and is also the longest serving player in the league, having made his professional debut in 2001 at Hellenic. Still, he has no intention to retire.
During his highly successful career spanning more than 20 years, Mere played for Hellenic, Sundowns, Swallows, Platinum Stars, Bidvest Wits and now TS Galaxy and he credits healthy lifestyle for his longevity.
