Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane: ‘Tommy Madigage is an angel protecting me’

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to the late Thomas Madigage, who played a role launching his career at SuperSport United.

Every year the Ahly coach tweets a tribute to his friend on October 18, the day the 1980s teen prodigy find of Jomo Sono and teammate of Mosimane at Jomo Cosmos Madigage died in a car crash in Limpopo.

As he wound down an injury-plagued playing career at SuperSport United in the early 2000s, Madigage was influential advising the club to bring ex-Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ionikos striker Mosimane in as assistant coach to Bruce Grobbelaar.

Mosimane became SuperSport's head coach in 2001 and, with Madigage as his assistant, transformed the new DStv-owned side from strugglers to trophy winners and regular top six Premiership finishers.

After wrapping up Ahly’s second successive Fifa Club World Cup bronze medal last weekend, Mosimane was asked what his words would be to Madigage if he were alive, given the rarefied heights the coach’s career has reached 21 years after it kicked off at SuperSport.

"Tommo launched me. Tommo brought be to SuperSport United,” Mosimane told an SA Football Journalists’ Association press conference.

“When he came over at Jomo Cosmos at 16, I looked after him, I was the big brother to him.