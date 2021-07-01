Keet not in a rush to decide on his future
Keeper unsure if he will go for the money in Gauteng or stay in Cape Town
Darren Keet is not in a rush to commit to a new club in the DStv Premiership as he assesses offers.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper confirmed that he held talks with Cape Town City, with a possibility of joining them, but he has not decided yet...
