Keet not in a rush to decide on his future

Keeper unsure if he will go for the money in Gauteng or stay in Cape Town

Darren Keet is not in a rush to commit to a new club in the DStv Premiership as he assesses offers.



The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper confirmed that he held talks with Cape Town City, with a possibility of joining them, but he has not decided yet...