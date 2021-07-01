Thoka confident his new troops will help Baroka shine next season

The new arrivals at Baroka have given coach Matsemela Thoka the belief that they will do better in the DStv Premiership in the new season.



After finishing 10th and missing out on their target of a top-eight finish last season, Baroka beefed up their squad and unveiled eight new players yesterday...