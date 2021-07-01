Thoka confident his new troops will help Baroka shine next season
Bakgaka unveil eight new players
The new arrivals at Baroka have given coach Matsemela Thoka the belief that they will do better in the DStv Premiership in the new season.
After finishing 10th and missing out on their target of a top-eight finish last season, Baroka beefed up their squad and unveiled eight new players yesterday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.