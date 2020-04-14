5 local goalies ready to rise
As the Premier Soccer League boasts a strong contingent of foreign goalkeepers like Richard Ofori (Ghana) at Maritzburg United and Daniel Akpeyi (Nigeria) at Kaizer Chiefs, among many others, Sihle Ndebele picks out five young local shot-stoppers who have what it takes to take the shine away from their none-South African counterparts in the near future.
Bruce Bvuma
Bvuma, 24, is currently third in the Chiefs keeper pecking order, behind Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune. With both Akpeyi, 33, and 32-year-old Khune already on the wrong side of 30, Bvuma stands a good chance to be Amakhosi's No.1 post the Akpeyi-Khune era. Having been Bafana Bafana's third choice after Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year, Bvuma is really on the right track to make it big. He already has a few senior caps after debut in 2018 Cosafa Cup.
Sipho Chaine
Arguably the best sweeper-keeper and all-round ball-playing keeper of his generation, Chaine is hot on the heels of Mabokgwane and Mpoto to claim the Celtic No.1 shirt.
The 23-year-old Chaine has two league games under his belt this season.
Chaine has superb shot-stopping abilities, agility, speed and great footwork for his advantage.
Mondli Mpoto
Known for his unrivalled penalty shootout saves, Mpoto played a pivotal role in aiding SA Under-23 side qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old Mpoto has been playing second fiddle to Jackson Mabokgwane at Phunya Sele Sele this season.
Sifiso Mlungwana
Mlungwana, 22, came from nowhere to topple seasoned goalkeepers in Edmore Sibanda(Zimbabwe) and Maximilian Mbaeva (Nambia) to be Arrows' No.1 this campaign. He started at Abafana Bes'thende.
Neil Boshoff
Boshoff has been pushing Usuthu's current first choice Siyabonga Mbatha, having managed nine league games this season, where he conceded 10 and kept just four clean sheets for the struggling KZN side. Boshoff, 24, is blessed with speed and timing when rushing off his line, as well as his ability to clear the ball.
