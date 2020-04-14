5 local goalies ready to rise

As the Premier Soccer League boasts a strong contingent of foreign goalkeepers like Richard Ofori (Ghana) at Maritzburg United and Daniel Akpeyi (Nigeria) at Kaizer Chiefs, among many others, Sihle Ndebele picks out five young local shot-stoppers who have what it takes to take the shine away from their none-South African counterparts in the near future.

Bruce Bvuma

Bvuma, 24, is currently third in the Chiefs keeper pecking order, behind Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune. With both Akpeyi, 33, and 32-year-old Khune already on the wrong side of 30, Bvuma stands a good chance to be Amakhosi's No.1 post the Akpeyi-Khune era. Having been Bafana Bafana's third choice after Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year, Bvuma is really on the right track to make it big. He already has a few senior caps after debut in 2018 Cosafa Cup.