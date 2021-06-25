Downs reinforce to extend dominance

Despite total supremacy in the past four seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns have shown indications that they yearn for more success as they are busy again as far as recruiting for next season is concerned. Sihle Ndebele gives the lowdown on the latest transfer round-up.

Done deals

Sundowns have already secured the services of Neo Maema and Sifiso Ngobeni (both from Bloemfontein Celtic). The Brazilians didn’t end there as they have also bought Grant Kekana from SuperSport United, while Devine Lungu joins the Chloorkop-based side as a free agent from Golden Arrows. Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko has also completed his move to Downs, joining from Romanian outfit Sepsi OSK.

Talented left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso has joined Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent. At Naturena, Mabiliso will link up with fellow free agents Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgotla (both from Swallows) and Phathutshedzo Nange (Stellenbosch). These players will officially be registered when Chiefs’ transfer ban expires on July 1.

The GladAfrica Championship’s top scorer, Monnapule Saleng, who netted 12 goals, has earned a lucrative move from Free State Stars to Orlando Pirates. This makes Salengthe fourth second-tier star to secure a move to the Premiership for next season, following in the footsteps of Sine Mngomezulu (Uthongathi to TS Galaxy), Decide Chauke (TS Sporting to Baroka) and Athenkosi Dlala (Pretoria University to Baroka).

AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha is now a Golden Arrows player, joining Abafana Bes’thende as a free agent. Chippa United striker Augustine Kwem will be playing for Galaxy next season after signing with them last month.

Cape Town City have also done some business, managing to capture experienced goalkeeper Darren Keet, who was a free agent, alongside Congolese defender Nathan Idumba, who was been bought from Congolese side Lupopo.

Big pending deals

Baroka’s Goodman Mosele is expected to join Pirates before the end this month. Negotiations between Swallows and Chiefs for reigning defender of the season Njabulo Ngcobo are at an advanced stage. Thabiso Kutumela is understood to be on the verge of joining Sundowns.