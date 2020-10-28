Ntseki maintains he never had qualms with Zungu

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed why he decided to call Bongani Zungu to the national team now to face Sao Tome and Principe in the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

Zungu was omitted from the squad that played two friendlies against Namibia and Zambia earlier this month. Zungu, who is currently on loan at Scottish giants Rangers, has only made one appearance since the former SA Under-17 coach took over the reins from Stuart Baxter.

Ntseki insists he never had issues with the 28-year-old and that the only reason he did not receive a call-up in the past was due to the change of environment.

“I have never had a problem with Zungu. It was just some of the comments that were made that ended up clouding the relationship I have with all the players that are eligible to play for this country,” Ntseki told Sowetan yesterday.

“If you are not selected, there are reasons for that. If you are in the national team, there is a reason for that. When you look at Zungu, what has been happening with him in the past is that the club [Amiens] got relegated, there was an advent of coronavirus, and then he had to go back and then he wanted to leave, ultimately now he is settled at Glasgow Rangers.

“Him being settled now at Glasgow Rangers, we felt that he would be ready mentally and physically to come and play for the team.”