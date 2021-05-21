PSL could appeal against its own DC ruling in Sekhukhune matter

There’s a slight possibility that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) may appeal against the ruling of its own disciplinary committee (DC) in the dramatic case involving GladAfrica Championship sides Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City.

On Wednesday, the PSL DC awarded Sekhukhune three points after City were found guilty of contravening the National Soccer League (NSL) rules by failing to include five under-23 players on their team sheet for the match against Sekhukhune in January.

The decision that was handed down by advocate Hilton Epstein sparked outrage and controversy as it propelled Sekhukhune to the summit of the log heading into the GladAfrica’s season finale on Sunday. Before the ruling Babina Noko were second in the table with 47 points, three behind then leaders Royal AM.

Now Sekhukhune are level with Royal, topping the standings by virtue of a better goal difference. The PSL released a brief statement on Wednesday, saying its executive committee were going to meet yesterday to discuss the outcome of this matter.

While the league’s acting CEO Mato Madlala never answered her phone yesterday, a source close to the matter informed Sowetan that the PSL discussed the possibility of appealing against the outcome, arguing that deciding promotion via boardroom outcomes “taints the reputation of the organisation”.

“The league may appeal [against] this outcome because they say to have champions who won promotion in the boardroom is tainting the reputation of the PSL as a whole. I think the league will release a statement on Friday [today]," said the mole.

Should the PSL end up appealing, it won’t be the first time. In May 2019, the local league appealed against the decision of its own disciplinary committee in respect of the sanction against Mamelodi Sundowns for fielding of an ineligible player‚ Wayne Arendse‚ against Bidvest Wits.

GladAfrica last round of fixtures (all at 3pm on Sunday)

Spurs v AmaTuks, Cape Town Stadium; Polokwane v FS Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Callies v Sporting, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Uthongathi v Pondo Chiefs, Princess Magogo Stadium; JDR v Sekhukhune, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Royal v All Stars, Chatsworth Stadium; Umoya v Cosmos, Parow Park Stadium; Bay v Steenberg, Richards Bay Stadium.