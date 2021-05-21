Soccer

PSL could appeal against its own DC ruling in Sekhukhune matter

League feels deciding promotion via boardroom taints its reputation

21 May 2021 - 07:47
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thabang Sibanyoni of Sekhukhune United challenged by Eden Nene of Polokwane City during the GladAfrica Championship football match between Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa.
Thabang Sibanyoni of Sekhukhune United challenged by Eden Nene of Polokwane City during the GladAfrica Championship football match between Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa.
Image: Gavin/BarkerBackpagePix

There’s a slight possibility that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) may appeal against the ruling of its own disciplinary committee (DC) in the dramatic case involving GladAfrica Championship sides Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City.

On Wednesday, the PSL DC awarded Sekhukhune three points after City were found guilty of contravening the National Soccer League (NSL) rules by failing to include five under-23 players on their team sheet for the match  against Sekhukhune in January.

The decision that was handed down by advocate Hilton Epstein sparked outrage and controversy as it propelled Sekhukhune to the summit of the log heading into the GladAfrica’s season finale on Sunday. Before the ruling Babina Noko were second in the table with 47 points, three behind then leaders Royal AM.

Now Sekhukhune are level with Royal, topping the standings by virtue of a better goal difference. The PSL released a brief statement on Wednesday, saying its executive committee were going to meet yesterday to discuss the outcome of this matter.

While the league’s acting CEO Mato Madlala never answered her phone yesterday, a source close to the matter informed Sowetan that the PSL discussed the possibility of appealing against the outcome, arguing that deciding promotion via boardroom outcomes “taints the reputation of the organisation”.

“The league may appeal [against] this outcome because they say to have champions who won promotion in the boardroom is tainting the reputation of the PSL as a whole. I think the league will release a statement on Friday [today]," said the mole.

Should the PSL end up appealing, it won’t be the first time. In May 2019, the local league appealed against the decision of its own disciplinary committee in respect of the sanction against Mamelodi Sundowns for fielding of an ineligible player‚ Wayne Arendse‚ against Bidvest Wits.

GladAfrica last round of fixtures (all at 3pm on Sunday)

Spurs v AmaTuks, Cape Town Stadium; Polokwane v FS Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Callies v Sporting, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Uthongathi v Pondo Chiefs, Princess Magogo Stadium; JDR v Sekhukhune, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Royal v All Stars, Chatsworth Stadium; Umoya v Cosmos, Parow Park Stadium; Bay v Steenberg, Richards Bay Stadium.

Sekhukhune United receive a massive boost in their bid for promotion to the topflight

Lower tier Sekhukhune United have received a massive boost in their bid for promotion to the topflight after an arbitrator ruled in their favour in ...
Sport
1 day ago

National Soccer League's executive committee braces for Sunday's nail-biting final day of the First division

The National Soccer League's (NSL) executive committee (exco) that met on Thursday discussed the potential ramifications and implications of an ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Royal AM have one foot in premiership

Draw at All Stars will secure promotion
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X