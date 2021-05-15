Crunch time at both ends of the GladAfrica Championship

Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu has asked his charges to finish the season with a flourish.

Babina Noko go into the last two matches of the GladAfrica Championship campaign as one of the top five teams in the standings, who are all vying for automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season.

Third-placed Sekhukhune’s mission to push for promotion continues against Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday where a win will see them register their third victory in succession and move to 47 points.

“I think we have peaked at the right time of the season,” Makhubedu said as his team prepared to host City in Tembisa.

“We just have to win our remaining two games because anything can happen. We dropped points recently because of injuries, suspensions and the pressure of being on top of the log and being a new team.

“But in the last two wins over Pretoria Callies and Cape Umoya the guys have recovered from that dip in form and we will try our very best to finish the season with a flourish.”

Makhubedu admitted it would be difficult for Sekhukhune against Polokwane and then JDR Stars.