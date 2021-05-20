The National Soccer League's (NSL) executive committee (exco) that met on Thursday discussed the potential ramifications and implications of an arbitration ruling that boosted Sekhukhune United's chances of winning the GladAfrica Championship.

A source told TimesLIVE that the exco simply met largely to prepare themselves for any eventualities that might transpire should there be any legal challenges to the arbitrator's ruling on Wednesday‚ which might then delay the promotion-relegation playoffs and potentially next season's top-flight and second-tier kickoffs.

The ruling is set to make for a nail-biting final day of the GladAfrica (First Division‚ or NFD) on Sunday.

The league's exco met on Thursday to discuss the possibilities‚ and prepare themselves for the eventuality of any further legal challenges form any of the interested parties.

"The PSL exco cannot have influence on the outcome of a DC case on the matters of merit. The meeting had nothing to do with that‚" the source‚ who did not want to be named‚ said.

"It was just a meeting to prepare ourselves on the implications of that outcome. The league has to finish on a certain day and have a certain outcome and a winner and a loser‚ and the league has to start on the right day the next season.

"And we're the custodians of the league and we met to discuss the possibilities of what's going on there. And we're waiting for the judiciary for the result."

Durban side Royal AM were sitting pretty with a three-point gap‚ needing a point at home to Cape Town All Stars at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday to clinch winning the NFD and promotion to the Premiership.

On Wednesday an arbitrator ruled in favour of Sekhukhune in a dispute involving involving Polokwane City‚ awarding the Tembisa team three points. This will bump Sekhukhune up to the lead of the NFD‚ level on 50 points with Royal but with a superior goal difference.

Sekhukhune end their campaign away against JDR Stars in Soshanguve on Sunday.

Strangely‚ the NFD log on the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) official website had not been updated by Thursday evening‚ and still had Royal on top on 50 points and Sekhukhune second on 47.

The National Soccer League (NSL) is the trading name of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached for comment on Thursday's exco meeting.