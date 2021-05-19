Sekhukhune now favourites for top flight promotion after PSL awards them three points after a disciplinary hearing

Barely three days after celebrating wildly, thinking they had one foot in the Premiership, Royal AM may have to put the champagne on ice as Sekhukhune United are now the favourites to clinch automatic promotion.

This after the PSL disciplinary committee awarded Babina Noko three points on Wednesday after Polokwane City were found guilty of contravening the National Soccer League (NSL) handbook rules, by failing to include five Under-23 players on their team sheet against Sekhukhune in January.

Polokwane won that particular game 1-0. Initially, the PSL DC deducted the three points from Rise and Shine and never awarded them to Sekhukhune, until they challenged the decision, arguing they played that game under protest. While the league’s prosecutor Nande Becker asked to be called later for extensive comment, SowetanLive saw the DC ruling that’s in favour of Sekhukhune.

This means, heading into the season’s finale, by virtue of superior goal difference, Babina Noko are now top of the GladAfrica Championship, level on 50 points with Royal.

After coming from behind to beat University of Pretoria 2-1 last Sunday, Royal owners Shauwn Mkhize and his son Andile Mpisane made merry, chanting “we’ve made it", not knowing tables will turn in a blink of an eye.

After the PSL DC ruling went in favour of Sekhukhune, Royal would now only earn direct ascendancy into the top-flight only if they beat Cape Town All Stars on Sunday and Sekhukhune fail to win in a synchronised tie against JDR Stars.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, Richards Bay confirmed they’d sacked coach Simo Dladla and his assistant Siyabonga Mdluli, citing “poor performance”. Sibusiso Msomi and Vusi Magagula will take charge of the side’s last game of the season against Steenberg United.