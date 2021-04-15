Soccer

Zinnbauer plays down possibility of winning Ke Yona cup

Bucs to rely on Hotto's influence against Sundowns

15 April 2021 - 07:53
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates during the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Ahly Benghazi on the 11 April 2021 at Orlando Stadium.
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates during the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Ahly Benghazi on the 11 April 2021 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Another extra spice to this evening’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal showdown between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld is that both teams have Namibians as their dynamos in Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto respectively.

This eagerly awaited clash kicks off at 6pm. Given their blistering form for their respective clubs, all eyes will be on Shalulile and Hotto. The 27-year-old Shalulile has scored an impressive 14 goals, racking-up six assists from 26 games on all fronts. No Sundowns player has scored more goals than Shalulile in all competitions this season.

Conversely, Hotto has managed seven goals and nine assists in 32 games, across all competitions. These brilliant stats make the 30-year-old Hotto Pirates’ leading goal-scorer in all competitions this term.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has conceded that Hotto is their most instrumental player. However, the German still stressed the importance of playing as a collective if they're to reach greater heights.

“Hotto influences the team very well. He can play different positions. Now he has a new position… he’s a striker now. When you look at our previous games in the MTN8, in the league, in the Confed Cup and even in this Nedbank Cup, you see the assists he has,’’ said Zinnbauer.

“Hotto is always involved when we score. We're very happy that we have a player like him. But you need the entire team to win games. If you don’t play as a team you won’t go anywhere… there’ll be no positive performances for individuals like Hotto if you do not play as a team.’’

In what sounded more like mind-games, Zinnbauer maintained Sundowns have an edge over them. The Bucs mentor went on to insinuate that to expect him to win the Ke Yona title was unrealistic, seeing Downs as a big hurdle.

“We know we have a good squad…we have players who can win titles. But we are honest, we are playing against the best team in the country at the moment,’’ said Zinnbauer.

“This is not so easy to manage for journalists or supporters or people outside. I walk on the street and people say‚ ‘you've to win the Nedbank’. Yes‚ I'd happy if we win the Nedbank, but it’s a long way to go and we’re playing against Sundowns.’’

Blom urges teammates to translate continental form to league

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom has urged his teammates to translate their CAF Champions League form to the DStv Premiership starting with ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates coach Zinnbauer ahead of Sundowns showdown: 'now we have a system'

Mamelodi Sundowns may be a winning machine‚ but Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says his team are increasingly clicking into clockwork-like ...
Sport
1 day ago

Downs-Bucs a clash laced with high quality

Orlando Pirates are arguably the only local outfit who come closer to Mamelodi Sundowns, in terms of squad depth and the overall quality in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach Zinnbauer ahead of Sundowns showdown: 'We are not the favourites'

Josef Zinnbauer was happy to paint Orlando Pirates as the underdogs to Mamelodi Sundowns in Thursday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal‚ but at the same time ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X