Conflict a way of life for Modise church
Lack of succession plan cited for ongoing fights
The International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) has been plagued by conflict for many years now.
In the most recent infighting a group of men stormed the church’s headquarters in Zuurbekom on July 11 in the early hours of the morning. Five people were killed in the shooting that ensued during the confrontations. Police recovered 68 firearms, which included 17 rifles, 24 shotguns and 27 pistols...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.