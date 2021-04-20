Conflict a way of life for Modise church

Lack of succession plan cited for ongoing fights

The International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) has been plagued by conflict for many years now.



In the most recent infighting a group of men stormed the church’s headquarters in Zuurbekom on July 11 in the early hours of the morning. Five people were killed in the shooting that ensued during the confrontations. Police recovered 68 firearms, which included 17 rifles, 24 shotguns and 27 pistols...