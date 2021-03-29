Former goal-poacher says this deprives Bafana coach of options

Maluleke warns of worrying trend as SA's strikers get older

That the top DStv Premiership leading goal scorers are over 30 years of age and four of the five are midfielders paints a bleak future for Bafana Bafana.



This is the view of Ishmael Maluleke, who won the PSL golden boot with Manning Rangers in the 2001/02 season with 18 goals...