Soccer

Former goal-poacher says this deprives Bafana coach of options

Maluleke warns of worrying trend as SA's strikers get older

29 March 2021 - 09:39
Neville Khoza Journalist

That the top DStv Premiership leading goal scorers are over 30 years of age and four of the five are midfielders paints a bleak future for Bafana Bafana.

This is the view of Ishmael Maluleke, who won the PSL golden boot with Manning Rangers in the 2001/02 season with 18 goals...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X