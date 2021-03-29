The Rock qualifies for challenge after beating Russian Tishchenko

Mchunu eyes WBC cruiserweight belt

Ring veteran Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu reigned supreme as the WBC Silver cruiserweight boxing champion after defeating overmatched Evgeny Tishchenko via a unanimous points decision over 12 rounds in a one-sided bout at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia, at the weekend.



The victory – with lopsided margins of 117-111, 119-109 and 117-111 – confirmed Mchunu as the mandatory challenger for the actual WBC cruiserweight belt currently held by Congolese Ilunga “Junior” Makabu...