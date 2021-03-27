For a second Nations Cup qualifying campaign in succession Bafana need a draw away against tricky opponents. Under Stuart Baxter they won 2-1 against Libya in an away match played in neutral Sfax‚ Tunisia‚ needing a draw to reach Egypt 2019. Tau scored both goals to end the 2019 qualifiers on four strikes.

Asked if Bafana can replicate their heroics of 2019 on Sunday‚ Tau pointed out that Sudan’s late form had provided a spanner in the works for the supposed two favoured teams in Group C.

“Look I think we are in a difficult group. And other teams are also finding it difficult‚” he said.

“When Sudan win and they have nine points it’s different to how it was when they had six points. But then‚ we’re looking forward to the next game.

“And like I’ve said before‚ if it means we have to win away we’ll still celebrate the same way we would have loved to celebrate [against Ghana]. And it will never change.

“It happened before‚ and we would love it to happen again. There’s still another match for us.”