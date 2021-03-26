Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has questioned the Confederation of African Football’s scheduling that will see Sudan have an extra day to travel and prepare for the decisive final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier in Omdurman on Sunday.

South Africa‚ after a 1-1 draw to Ghana at FNB Stadium on Thursday night‚ need a draw or win to qualify for the 2021 Nations Cup in Cameroon – delayed a year by Covid-19 to January and February 2022.

Sudan – who have hit form in the qualifiers‚ following up a 1-0 home win against Ghana with this week’s 2-0 victory in Sao Tome and Principe – need a win at home in the closing game.

Ntseki‚ though‚ questioned how Sudan were able to play Sao Tome on Wednesday afternoon‚ when it is normally standard practise in a group phase or league to play the final two rounds at the same time.